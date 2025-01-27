Betta Advertising Launches Comprehensive SEO Site Audit Tool for Improving Search Engine Rankings

Betta Advertising's New Tool Audits Your Website's SEO Instantly

ROANOKE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betta Advertising, a full service digital advertising agency, today announced the launch of its advanced SEO Site Audit tool, offering businesses a powerful solution to analyze and improve their online visibility. The new tool performs over 100 critical SEO checks in approximately 20 seconds, providing instant, actionable insights for website optimization.

"Our new SEO Site Audit tool represents a significant advancement in making enterprise-level SEO analysis accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Ben Griffiths, Founder & CEO at Betta Advertising. "We've distilled a decade of SEO expertise into an intuitive tool that delivers immediate value."

The comprehensive SEO audit for website optimization examines eight crucial areas of performance:

- On-Page SEO analysis of meta tags, keyword usage, and technical markers

- Technical SEO evaluation to identify indexing issues and hidden roadblocks

- Current keyword rankings and traffic value assessment

- Off-page SEO analysis including backlink profiles and domain authority

- Mobile optimization metrics including Core Web Vitals

- Site speed performance against Google's standards

- Social media integration and sharing capabilities

- Local SEO factors for brick-and-mortar businesses

A standout feature of the tool is its ability to provide CMS-specific recommendations, enabling users to implement improvements with precision. The tool generates a prioritized roadmap of actionable recommendations, eliminating guesswork from SEO optimization.

For businesses seeking additional support, Betta Advertising offers expert consultations to review audit results and create customized action plans for ranking improvement.

The SEO Site Audit tool is available now at https://bettaadvertising.com/seo-audit/. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Betta Advertising's SEO team, visit https://bettaadvertising.com/contact/.

About Betta Advertising:

Betta Advertising is a results-driven digital advertising agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media, and CTV streaming ads. We help businesses accelerate growth through data-driven strategies and innovative digital solutions. Learn more at https://bettaadvertising.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

