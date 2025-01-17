Paul Comstock Partners Welcomes Marc Shmerling as Managing Director of Investment Research

— Alison Comstock Moss, CEO of Paul Comstock Partners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Comstock Partners, a leading Houston-based wealth management firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of Marc Shmerling as the new Managing Director of Investment Research. This strategic hiring marks a significant enhancement in the firm’s focus on private equity investment strategies.

Marc Shmerling, a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA), joins Paul Comstock Partners with over 15 years of robust experience in the finance industry, notably at Invesco, Ltd., where he was instrumental in managing and advising assets exceeding $90B. His expertise in developing sophisticated investment solutions and quantitative analysis will play a pivotal role in steering the firm’s investment strategies.

"Marc’s addition to our team reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with superior wealth management strategies and solutions. His extensive understanding of private equity and strategic portfolio models will be invaluable as we continue to tailor our investment approaches to meet the complex needs of our clients," said Alison Comstock Moss, CEO of Paul Comstock Partners.

At Paul Comstock Partners, Marc will provide leadership to the analyst team, focusing on enhancing the firm’s research capabilities and developing innovative investment strategies that align with the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Marc holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Computational Finance & Risk Management from the University of Washington, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a minor in Applied Mathematics and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Paul Comstock Partners
Founded in 1983, Paul Comstock Partners remains a cornerstone of independent financial advice in Houston, TX. The firm specializes in wealth advisory, strategic planning, succession planning, and outsourced family office services. With a longstanding tradition of clarifying complex financial challenges, Paul Comstock Partners is dedicated to helping ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families make informed decisions that resonate with their long-term financial goals.

Contact Information:
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Lorena Mallory at (713) 977-2694 or inquiry@paulcomstockpartners.com. Visit our website at paulcomstockpartners.com for a comprehensive overview of our services and expertise.

Paul Comstock Partners Welcomes Marc Shmerling as Managing Director of Investment Research

