Medify Air Expands L.A. Wildfire Donation Efforts With Buy One Give One Program

Medify Air announced today that it expanded its donation efforts to help individuals in Los Angeles affected by the wildfires.

We see the situation in California and know that the unhealthy air will remain there for months or even years. We know that a HEPA air purifier can have an impact on safety and comfort in the home.” — Jack Austin, Executive Vice President of Medify Air

Jack Austin, Executive Vice President of Medify Air, said, “We see that the situation is still very concerning in California and know that the unhealthy air will remain in the area for months or even years. We know that a HEPA air purifier with activated carbon can tremendously impact safety and comfort in the home. We hope our program can help make a difference for those impacted by this tragedy.”

Now, through January 31st, Medify Air will donate a unit of equal or greater value to the Los Angeles Dream Center for every unit purchased on Medify Air's website. The first donation from that initiative was delivered Saturday, January 25th, to the Los Angeles Dream Center, which included more than 600 air purifiers for medium-sized rooms.

When smoke is heavy outside for a long period of time, fine particles and gases can build up indoors even though they may not be visible. Running an air purifier is an effective way to remove airborne particles and gases. Improved indoor air quality can impact overall health, cognitive function, infectious disease transmission rate, and comfort. In support of these recovery efforts, Medify Air has donated more than 1,100 air purifiers to the Los Angeles Dream Center, more than 100 air purifiers to volunteer organizations for local shelters and 250 filter replacements to AltaMed. Medify Air encourages customers to join these efforts by purchasing a unit on the Medify Air website from now through January 31st.

“Medify Air is committed to clean indoor air and wants to help the community in Los Angeles. It is important to come together and help individuals impacted during a time of need,” said Amanda Crossen.

Medify Air was established in 2018 with the goal of improving indoor air quality for all. Today, the company offers a full product line of True HEPA H13 and H14 air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions. It is the number one air purifier supplier for schools nationwide. www.medifyair.com.

