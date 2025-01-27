West Virginia Department of Health, Department of Homeland Security Offer Support to Restore Water Service in Mingo County

As of January 25, 2025, approximately 2,100 customers across Mingo County are without water due to significant operational issues affecting local water systems. The disruptions began following complications at the Mingo Public Service District’s (PSD) sediment basin and worsened due to the effects from recent low temperatures affecting both the Kermit Water Works and Mingo County PSD facilities. These technical difficulties have caused a reduction in the water supply available to Mingo County PSD, Crum and other select areas, impacting service for many residents.

While local water officials are working diligently to restore service, the state is providing assistance through the West Virginia Department of Health (DH) and West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to support the local efforts in resolving the water supply issues. Technical assistance is now being provided to the Mingo County PSD via the Department of Health’s Bureau of Public Health to address the service issues. Also, pallets of bottled water have also been delivered to the area by the Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division.

Cabinet Secretary of Health Sherri Young expressed her support for ongoing efforts. “The well-being of West Virginians is our top priority. We are mobilizing and coordinating support to help Mingo County.” Cabinet Secretary of Homeland Security Robert Cunningham echoed those thoughts. “West Virginia’s safety is our mandate and our focus. Homeland Security will do everything it can to assist our fellow West Virginians.”

These agencies are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating resources to help Mingo PSD to restore reliable water service as soon as possible.

Additional updates will be provided as new information becomes available.



