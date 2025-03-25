West Virginia Department of Health Announces Change to Certified Death Certificate Process to Improve Access for Families

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is pleased to announce a change in its certified death certificate issuance process aimed at improving access to vital records documentation for residents. Effective immediately, West Virginia Health Statistics Center will begin fulfilling all orders for certified copies of death certificates, even when the cause and manner of death are listed as pending.







This update eliminates delays for families who need official documentation to handle urgent matters such as funeral arrangements, estate settlements, and legal affairs. By making this change, the Department aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and provide timely access to vital records during what is often a difficult and emotional time.





“Ensuring that families can access a certified death certificate, even when the cause or manner of death is still pending, is a critical step in reducing unnecessary delays during an already challenging period,” said Health Secretary Arvin Singh, EdD, MBA, MPH, MS, FACHE. “By providing this service, we are helping West Virginians resolve these sensitive matters more quickly, making it easier for them to carry out funeral arrangements, complete legal processes, and settle estates without unnecessary delays.”





Under West Virginia Code of State Rules § 64-32-15, certified death certificates are required to include certain basic information such as the name, date of birth, date of death, and the location of death, and remain valid and legitimate even when the cause or manner of death is still pending. The Department emphasizes that this change will not compromise the accuracy or legitimacy of the death certificate, which is an essential document for families and legal processes.





Electronic payment options are also now available for certified copies of birth, death, and marriage records. They can be obtained in person at the walk-up window, available from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The cost remains $12 per copy, maintaining accessibility and affordability for West Virginians seeking vital records for personal or official purposes.



