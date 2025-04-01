DoHS Recognizes April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) is proud to recognize April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month serves as a vital reminder of the importance of strengthening families, promoting child well-being, and preventing child abuse and neglect in West Virginia.

“National Child Abuse Prevention Month reminds us all of the critical role each of us plays in keeping children safe,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “We must all work together to create environments where children are protected, nurtured, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

To raise awareness, Wear Blue Day will take place on April 4, 2025. The community is encouraged to wear blue in support of child abuse prevention efforts. The color blue, along with silver and blue pinwheels, are nationally recognized symbols representing a commitment to ensuring all children grow up in safe, loving environments.

“Protecting children is a responsibility we all share,” said Lorie Bragg, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Interim Commissioner. “We urge everyone to be vigilant, report concerns, and support programs that strengthen families. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of West Virginia’s children.”

BSS’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect Hotline is available 24/7, 365 days a year, to address calls concerning suspected abuse or neglect of children and vulnerable adults. Dial 1-800-352-6513 to report.​