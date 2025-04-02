West Virginia Departments of Health, Human Services, and Health Facilities Participate in Governor Morrisey’s ‘Mountaineer

​



The West Virginia Department of Health (DH), Department of Human Services (DoHS), and Department of Health Facilities (DHF) are excited to announce their participation in Governor Patrick Morrisey’s "Mountaineer Mile" initiative, a statewide campaign aimed at promoting physical activity and healthy living among residents. This initiative encourages all West Virginians to walk one mile each day as part of a broader effort to foster wellness and improve health outcomes across the state.





Starting Wednesday, the departments will host two walking groups each day as part of their regularly scheduled break, with additional opportunities for employees in locations across the state to also take part.







"Physical activity is a key component of maintaining good health, and the ‘Mountaineer Mile’ initiative is a wonderful way to encourage our employees and all West Virginians to get moving," said Arvin Singh, EdD, MBA, MPH, MS, FACHE, Secretary of the Department of Health. "We are proud to lead by example and offer this opportunity to our employees, but more importantly, we hope this initiative inspires the broader population to take small steps toward better health."





Walking, a simple and accessible form of exercise, offers numerous health benefits, including improving cardiovascular health, boosting mental well-being, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, and helping to improve sleep and energy levels. Regular physical activity like walking can also enhance mobility, increase bone density, and reduce stress, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.





“These daily walks provide a great opportunity for all of us to get outside, stay active, and improve our overall health," said Alex J. Mayer, Secretary of the Department of Human Services. "But we don’t want to stop with just our employees. We encourage all West Virginians to join us in walking a mile a day. Whether it’s a short stroll around the block or a walk in the park, small changes can make a big difference in your health."





"Supporting the health of our workforce and the wider West Virginia community is always a priority," added Michael J. Caruso, Secretary of the Department of Health Facilities. "This initiative is a powerful way to demonstrate our commitment to the health of our people. We are also encouraging staff at all of our statewide hospitals to start their own walking groups and participate.”





Participants are encouraged to share photos of their walks on social media with the hashtag #MountaineerMile to help inspire others.

