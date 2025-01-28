PUURE Launches Essential Collection of Organic Underwear: Redefining Comfort, Confidence, and Women’s Wellness

Women deserve intimate apparel that not only makes them feel confident but also prioritizes their health and well-being.”
— Christina M. Phillips

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUURE, the innovative intimate apparel brand founded by Christina M. Phillips, is proud to announce the launch of its PUURE Essential Collection, a line of organic underwear designed to empower women and redefine intimate apparel. With its focus on comfort, confidence, and health, PUURE is setting a new standard for women’s wellness by crafting toxin-free, sustainable underwear that feels as good as it looks.

A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience:
PUURE’s founder, Christina M. Phillips, was inspired to create the brand after her personal battle with fibroids, a condition she witnessed in the women of her Caribbean-descended family. This deeply personal experience led Christina to uncover the link between harmful chemicals in everyday products and reproductive health issues such as hormone imbalances, infertility, and cancer.

“We don't want women to have to choose between safety and fashion. You can have underwear that is safe to wear and fashionable. We create body-flattering silhouettes in on trend colors that promote comfortability and confidence.” said Christina M. Phillips

About the Essential Collection:
The Essential Collection is crafted with GOTS Certified Organic Cotton and is completely free from harmful chemicals like pesticides, formaldehyde, synthetic dyes, and forever chemicals. The collection features 3 styles: Low Rise Bikin, High Leg Brief and a wireless bralette all available in 3 colors. PUURE offers women:
-Unparalleled Comfort: Soft, breathable fabrics that feel luxurious against the skin.
-Health-Focused Design: Free of toxins, protecting women’s intimate areas and promoting overall wellness.
-Sustainability: A commitment to eco-conscious living with ethically sourced materials.

Why PUURE Matters:
Research shows that many conventional underwear brands contain chemicals linked to reproductive health issues. PUURE is changing the narrative by offering women a healthier, safer alternative without compromising on style or quality.

“Women deserve intimate apparel that not only makes them feel confident but also prioritizes their health and well-being.” Phillips adds, “The more I talk about this problem the more I realize how many women have no idea that the underwear they wear every day can be potentially harming their health. This problem has been silently affecting women for years, unbeknownst to them. It's time for a change.”

Where to Shop:
The Essential Collection is available now at www.shoppuure.com, with prices ranging from $17 to $35.

About PUURE:
Founded by Christina M. Phillips, a veteran in the manufacturing and retail industries with over 15 years of expertise, PUURE is a mission-driven brand dedicated to women’s health, sustainability, and empowerment. With thoughtfully designed, toxin-free intimate apparel, PUURE invites women to step into their wellness era with confidence and comfort.

For media inquiries, interviews, or product samples, please contact MLWPR.

Monique L Webber
MLWPR
+1 702-867-2400
mlwpr@mlwpr.com

You just read:

