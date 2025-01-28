SKYRE Announces Secured Commercial Contracts, Setting The Stage For Full-Scale Production

H2RENEW, H2R-100 series

By drastically reducing hydrogen costs, SKYRE enables manufacturers to sell more of what they make while improving margins.” — Dr. Trent Molter, President & CEO

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYRE, a global clean energy leader, proudly announces the successful acquisition of key commercial contracts, paving the way for full-scale production. These developments signal a major step forward in delivering H2RENEW hydrogen recovery systems to meet the growing demand in the materials and semiconductor manufacturing sectors.Driven by equipment orders for electrochemical hydrogen recovery systems and electrolyzers , the company’s year over year revenue growth is up significantly. This milestone reflects the increasing demand for hydrogen recovery and production within materials manufacturing industries as well as semiconductors — a sector experiencing rapid growth due to advancements in technology and global market needs. At the same time, the company is witnessing a surge in interest from the energy sector, which is actively pulling on its capabilities to address challenges related to low-cost production of hydrogen.“The materials and semiconductor manufacturing industries continue to drive a significant portion of SKYRE’s business. However, the growing energy sector demand highlights the company’s ability to adapt its technologies for applications such as deblending of hydrogen, steam methane reforming and energy generation and grid applications.”, says Dr. Trent Molter, President and CEO. “Our recent achievements in the low-cost production of hydrogen through reclamation and recycling, underscores the viability, versatility and scalability of our solutions.”SKYRE’s H2RENEW system offers a cost-effective, sustainable solution for hydrogen purification, compression, and recovery, designed to make hydrogen truly waste-free and infinitely recoverable.The company is focused on scaling operations and remains committed to maintaining high-quality standards while still investing in research and development to address evolving market needs.

