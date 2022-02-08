SKYRE Receives Critical Patents Protecting Its High-Capacity Electrolysis Technology To Generate Low-Cost Green Hydrogen
SKYRE's Electrolyzers Do More
The innovative and distinctive characteristics of our product solutions include high-pressure generation capabilities, high purity gas output and scalability.”EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of capturing a unique competitive position in producing fuel from renewable power, SKYRE – a global clean energy leader – has recently received multiple U.S. and international patents covering its low-cost, high-capacity electrolyzers. Further SKYRE breakthroughs in catalyst formulation and deposition enable superior electrochemical efficiency at low cost. SKYRE’s technology was originally developed for – and validated by – NASA as the critical, central component of advanced life support systems used to meet oxygen needs in submarine and space applications. SKYRE has advanced this technology to generate, recycle and compress green hydrogen, fulfilling a key requirement of the global hydrogen energy vision.
— Dr. Trent Molter, President & CEO
Demand for “green” hydrogen is sweeping the world. Green hydrogen represents the ultimate embodiment of “fuel from renewables.” The supply of high-quality, non-depletable, pollution-free hydrogen cannot keep up with that demand. According to Precedence Research, the global hydrogen market is expected to be $220 Billion by 2030. “The ever-increasing number of government and corporate initiatives to reduce carbon footprint is driving the adoption of hydrogen as a replacement for hydrocarbons”, observed Dr. Trent Molter, President and CEO of SKYRE. “However, history has shown that electrochemical scale-up can be extraordinarily challenging due to manufacturing limitations and the close physical tolerances associated with hydrogen production hardware and logistics. Our hydrogen electrolyzer is based on a patented novel design that addresses these problems to achieve a new level of practical hydrogen adoption.”
The market requirement for hydrogen has spurred increased investment in clean hydrogen technology and projects, demanding qualified suppliers of hydrogen generation equipment. Due to the high demand, SKYRE is expanding its technology, product and service offerings beyond its H2RENEW™ and CO2RENEW™ to meet the needs for commercial hydrogen generation through water electrolysis. Several new entrants to the hydrogen generation space have emerged in recent years. However, SKYRE’s systems engineering team possesses unmatched technical expertise, collectively having contributed to the manufacture and delivery of over 30,000 hydrogen-based products over the past (4) decades, including commercial, military and aerospace electrolyzers. Says Dr. Molter, “The innovative and distinctive characteristics of our product solutions include high-pressure generation capabilities, high purity gas output and scalability.”
SKYRE’s technology is critical for the generation of green or blue hydrogen but it is also central to CO2 conversion. By injecting new science into its technology platform, SKYRE has the only patented, tested and commercially-scalable electrolyzer for converting waste carbon dioxide into valuable hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals. And like the hydrogen electrolyzer, it is scalable, cost-efficient and significantly reduces emissions.
About SKYRE: Founded in 2007 as Sustainable Innovations and rebranded in 2018, SKYRE uses a proven, patented electrochemical technology to build innovative clean energy products that deliver breakthrough efficiency and are socially responsible. SKYRE’s products create economic opportunity for companies and contribute to global environmental sustainability by solving some of the world’s most challenging and pressing resource and energy problems.
