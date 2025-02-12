SKYRE Delivers Electrochemical Hydrogen Separation System for Natural Gas Pipelines

SKYRE's H2RENEW™ technology provides a cost-effective hydrogen recovery solution.

This system offers a practical solution for hydrogen recovery from existing infrastructure. It's a major milestone in proving commercial viability and optimizing performance for widespread deployment.” — Dr. Trent Molter, President & CEO

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYRE, a leader in hydrogen recovery solutions, has shipped its electrochemical hydrogen separation system as part of a collaboration with a prominent Texas research institute. This initiative aims to extract and purify hydrogen from natural gas pipelines, enhancing hydrogen utilization economics and strengthening natural gas infrastructure.SKYRE’s technology has demonstrated versatility in applications such as hydrogen recovery in semiconductor fabrication and metals heat-treating furnaces, as well as helium separation for rocket launches. Now, leveraging its expertise in electrochemical hydrogen processing, SKYRE is focusing on hydrogen extraction from natural gas pipelines for industrial and transportation applications.The company’s H2RENEW™ technology provides a cost-effective hydrogen recovery solution . The system will be tested using real natural gas blended with varying hydrogen concentrations and containing intrinsic pipeline impurities such as mercaptans, hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon monoxide (CO), and carbon dioxide (CO2). These tests will assess its performance, efficiency, and scalability under real-world conditions.By refining system inputs, outputs, and integration strategies, SKYRE aims to unlock the full potential of hydrogen in natural gas pipelines, supporting applications such as vehicle fueling, industrial processing, and power-to-gas initiatives.

