Mayor Bowser Launches Applications for the 2025 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) officially launched the application period for the 2025 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). Starting at noon today, Monday, January 27, District youth ages 14 to 24 and employers interested in hosting participants are encouraged to apply online at summerjobs.dc.gov.



“For 46 years, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has been a cornerstone of opportunity for young Washingtonians, helping them build confidence, explore careers, and prepare for their futures,” said Mayor Bowser. “This year’s theme, ‘Banking on the Future,’ focuses on exposing young people to careers in finance while equipping them with essential financial literacy skills. Spread the word to families and businesses: it’s time to apply for the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program.”

For nearly five decades, MBSYEP has provided young people in DC with meaningful employment opportunities during their summer break. Each year, thousands of youth benefit from the chance to earn income while gaining valuable skills and exploring potential career paths. The program partners with hundreds of employers across the city, offering hands-on-training and mentorship that prepares participants with the skills necessary to secure future employment.

Last year, nearly 12,000 youth participated in the program and were supported by approximately 800 host employers. Fifty-four percent of 2024 participants were residents of Wards 7 and 8. Building on this success, the 2025 program will offer participants a six-week summer work experience, running from June 24 through August 2. Youth will be placed in roles across the private and public sectors. The application deadline for youth is Thursday, March 6, while the employer application deadline is Sunday, June 1.

A new feature of the 2025 program is the Pathways to Finance Grant, offered through DOES’s Office of Youth Programs (OYP). The Pathways to Finance Grant is a specialized learning experience for high school students aged 16 to 18. Grantees will host students for six weeks of hands-on learning, including five weeks of career exploration and internships in fields like accounting, economics, international finance, and risk management. Following the internships, students will travel to universities across the country to experience student life in finance-related majors and shadow professionals at leading financial institutions in those cities. This builds upon various investments made into allowing young people to explore careers in finance. Since 2019, the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) Currency High School Internship Program has provided MBSYEP participants who are entering their senior year of high school the opportunity to explore career paths within the financial services industry and the federal government while gaining experience related to bank supervision. OCC has committed $5 million in funding for the program through 2030.



“We are so excited to continue another year where thousands of young people have an opportunity for their first job,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “MBSYEP gives youth the tools and supports they need to become the District’s future leaders in all aspects of life.”

Today is also the application launch of the Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP). CRESP was launched as an opportunity open to all middle school students between the ages of 9 and13 who reside in the District to engage in comprehensive career exploration.

The MBSYEP application kickoff event was held at ARTECHOUSE, an innovative leader in the field of digital and experiential art. Known for its cutting-edge, technology-driven exhibitions, ARTECHOUSE exemplifies creativity and forward-thinking—values that align with MBSYEP’s mission to inspire and empower the next generation.



For more information about MBSYEP and CRESP or to apply as a participant or host employer, visit summerjobs.dc.gov.



