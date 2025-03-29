District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.4 Percent in February

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in February 2025, up from 0.1 percentage point from the revised January 2025 rate of 5.3 percent.



The District’s preliminary February job estimate shows an increase of 700 jobs, for a total of 762,100 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,900 jobs. The public sector decreased by 2,200. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“The Bowser administration remains steadfast in our commitment to connect DC residents to opportunities that lead to careers and economic stability across all eight wards,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in quality training and workforce development remains our priority.”



The number of employed District residents increased by 1,300 from 396,000 in January 2025 to 397,300 in February 2025. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,700 from 418,300 in January 2025 to 420,000 in February 2025. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 72.1 percent in January 2025 to 72.3 percent in February 2025.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same as the prior month, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 9.09% from one year ago.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sectors increased by 400 jobs, after decreasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,800 jobs, jobs increased by 800 or 5.71% from one year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or 1.01% from one year ago.

The Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 3.17% from one year ago.

The Financial Activities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 25,300 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .4% from one year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector remains the same, after decreasing by 3,800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 170,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 3,000 or 1.73% from one year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector increased by 900 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,800 jobs, jobs increased by 800 jobs or .63% from one year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,600 jobs, after decreasing by 3,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 76,200 jobs, jobs increased by 1,600 jobs or 2.14% from one year ago.

The Other Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 66,900 jobs, jobs increased by 100 jobs or .15% from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,300 over the month to 397,300. The civilian labor force increased by 1,700 to 420,000.

One year ago, total employment was 394,300 and the civilian labor force was 415,600. The number of unemployed was 21,300, and the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.