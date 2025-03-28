District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.4 Percent in February
(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in February 2025, up from 0.1 percentage point from the revised January 2025 rate of 5.3 percent.
The District’s preliminary February job estimate shows an increase of 700 jobs, for a total of 762,100 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,900 jobs. The public sector decreased by 2,200. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.
“The Bowser administration remains steadfast in our commitment to connect DC residents to opportunities that lead to careers and economic stability across all eight wards,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in quality training and workforce development remains our priority.”
The number of employed District residents increased by 1,300 from 396,000 in January 2025 to 397,300 in February 2025. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,700 from 418,300 in January 2025 to 420,000 in February 2025. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 72.1 percent in January 2025 to 72.3 percent in February 2025.
Employment Overview
- Manufacturing sector remained the same as the prior month, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 9.09% from one year ago.
- The Mining, Logging and Construction sectors increased by 400 jobs, after decreasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,800 jobs, jobs increased by 800 or 5.71% from one year ago.
- The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or 1.01% from one year ago.
- The Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 3.17% from one year ago.
- The Financial Activities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 25,300 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .4% from one year ago.
- The Professional and Business Services sector remains the same, after decreasing by 3,800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 170,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 3,000 or 1.73% from one year ago.
- The Educational and Health Services sector increased by 900 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,800 jobs, jobs increased by 800 jobs or .63% from one year ago.
- The Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,600 jobs, after decreasing by 3,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 76,200 jobs, jobs increased by 1,600 jobs or 2.14% from one year ago.
- The Other Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 66,900 jobs, jobs increased by 100 jobs or .15% from one year ago.
Labor Force Overview
- The number of employed District residents increased by 1,300 over the month to 397,300. The civilian labor force increased by 1,700 to 420,000.
- One year ago, total employment was 394,300 and the civilian labor force was 415,600. The number of unemployed was 21,300, and the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.
Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.
Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).
Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).
Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.
Data reflects 2025 annual benchmark revisions.
