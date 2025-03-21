Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 4.2 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary January job estimates show a decrease of 22,400 jobs for a total of 1,145,200 jobs in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 18,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 3,600 jobs. The Washington, DC- MD Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted January 2025 unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, which was 0.4 percentage points higher from the revised December 2024 unemployment rate of 3.8 percent. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in January 2024, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division for January 2025 was 1,023,500, of which 980,900 were employed and 43,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 4.2 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,127,800, of which 3,040,400 were employed and 87,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.8 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan DC-MD Division, the Arlington- Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division, and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,548,400, of which 3,437,200 were employed and 111,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.1 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Suburban Ring increased by 0.4 percentage points.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 16,500, while the number of employed increased by 12,800, and the number of unemployed increased by 3,700. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 23,200, while the number of employed increased by 15,300, and the number of unemployed increased by 8,000. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 31,000, while the number of employed increased by 20,600 and the number of unemployed increased by 10,400. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division, the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.2 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 22,400 jobs. The private sector decreased by 18,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 3,600 jobs over the month. The private sector had one gain over the month. Job gain was registered in Financial Activities (300 jobs). The private sector had eight losses. The losses were registered in Manufacturing (-300 jobs); Mining Logging & Construction (-1,400 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-5,100 jobs); Information (-500 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-5,100 jobs); Private Education and Health Services (-2,000); Leisure and Hospitality (-3,400 jobs); and Other Services (-1,300 jobs). Government overall decreased 3,600 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased by 2,200 jobs while the state government decreased by 400 and local government decreased by 1000 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased by 7,100 jobs. The private sector increased 1,900 jobs, while the public sector increased 5,200 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing increased (200 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (1,400 jobs); Financial Activities (900 jobs); and Private Educational and Health Services (2,900 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-300 jobs); Information (-1,100 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-1,600 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (-200 jobs); and Other Services (-300 jobs). Government overall increased 5,200 jobs. The Federal government decreased 300 jobs. State government increased 6,400 jobs and the local government decreased 900 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, and MD (Charles County, MD and Prince George’s County, MD).

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area include Principal Cities: Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Alexandria, VA; Frederick, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; Bethesda, MD; Rockville, MD; Reston, VA; McLean, VA; North Bethesda, MD; Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division Arlington County, VA; Clarke County, VA; Culpeper County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Fauquier County, VA; Loudoun County, VA; Prince William County, VA; Rappahannock County, VA; Spotsylvania County, VA; Stafford County, VA; Warren County, VA; Alexandria city, VA; Fairfax city, VA; Falls Church city, VA; Fredericksburg city, VA; Manassas city, VA; Manassas Park city, VA; Jefferson County, WV; Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD Metropolitan Division Frederick County, Montgomery County; Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division District of Columbia, DC; Charles County, MD; Prince George's County, MD.



Data reflects the 2024 annual benchmark revisions.