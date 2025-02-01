Scattergood Studios and Sic Semper Tyrannis Partner to Bring Music to Broken Brains' New Game 'Crystal Edge Retribution'

Sic Semper Tyrannis Crystal Edge Game Logo Mine Scene



RATOATH, MEATH, IRELAND, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scattergood Studios and Sic Semper Tyrannis , two powerhouses in the world of entertainment, have joined forces to bring a unique experience to gamers and music lovers alike. The two have collaborated to include the band's music in Broken Brains' highly anticipated new game, Crystal Edge Retribution . The game, a Hack 'N Slash steampunk adventure, is now available to wishlist on Steam.Dorian Gudenus, the project lead at Broken Brains, expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying,"We are thrilled to have Scattergood Studios and Sic Semper Tyrannis on board for our latest game. The combination of their music and our game will create an immersive experience for players like never before. This collaboration will be a hit among both game and music enthusiasts."Crystal Edge Retribution is set in a steampunk world where players take on the role of Alex, a skilled warrior fighting against an oppressive government. The game's unique steampunk aesthetic and fast-paced gameplay have already garnered attention from gamers worldwide. With the addition of Sic Semper Tyrannis' music, the game promises to be an even more thrilling and engaging experience.Fans of both the band and the game can now wishlist Crystal Edge Retribution on Steam and be the first to know when it launches. This collaboration between Scattergood Studios, Sic Semper Tyrannis, and Broken Brains is a testament to the power of bringing different forms of entertainment together.For media inquiries or more information, contact Damian Scattergood: pr@scattergood.ioSic Semper TyrannisWe play melodic heavy metal or "metalcore" and have been performing regularly in the greater Vienna area for around 8 years. We greatly value our live performances and are valued by event organizers for our reliability and professionalism. In December 2016 we released our self-produced debut album "World Ablaze". The following EP “Silence Lost its Appeal” celebrated its release in April 2019 in the "Szene Wien". Our EP “Ignorance is Bliss” and the accompanying double CD have just been released. Our members are between 24 and 32 years old. Our texts are socially critical - but we consciously perform apolitical.Wir spielen melodischen Heavy Metal bzw "Metalcore" und treten seit ca. 8 Jahren regelmäßig im Großraum Wien auf. Wir legen sehr viel Wert auf unsere Live-Performance und werden von Veranstaltern für unsere Zuverlässigkeit und Professionalität geschätzt. Im Dezember 2016 haben wir unser selbst produziertes Debüt-Album "World Ablaze" veröffentlicht. Die darauf folgende EP „Silence Lost its Appeal“ feierte ihren Release im April 2019 in der Szene Wien. Gerade neu erschienen ist unsere EP “Ignorance is Bliss” und die dazugehörige Doppel CD. Unsere Mitglieder sind zwischen 24 und 32 Jahre alt. Unsere Texte sind sozialkritisch - wir treten jedoch bewusst unpolitisch auf.contact: Alexander Soecknicksicsempertyrannismetal@gmail.com,+43 664 234 30 48Scattergood StudiosPress information: https://www.scattergood.io/press Website: https://www.scattergood.io Social Media Links: https://www.scattergood.io/links

