'Don't Whack A Mole' - Scattergood Studios to Release First Casual Game

Don't Whack A Mole Logo

Don't Whack A Mole Logo

Gameplay - Save the mole!

Gameplay - Save the mole!

DWAM Shop for extras

DWAM Shop for extras

Scattergood Studios, a leading Irish game development company, is excited to announce the release of their first casual game on windows - Don't Whack A Mole.

Don't Whack A Mole is a fun and challenging game that will appeal to players of all ages.”
— Damian Scattergood
RATOATH, MEATH, IRELAND, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scattergood Studios, a prominent Irish game development company, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Don't Whack A Mole, their debut casual game exclusively for the Windows platform. The game will be available for download soon.

Don't Whack A Mole offers a fresh twist on the classic arcade game, Whack A Mole. In this version, players step into the shoes of the mole, striving to avoid getting whacked.

Featuring simple yet addictive gameplay, players must rely on quick reflexes to dodge the hammer and survive as long as possible. The game boasts vibrant graphics, entertaining sound effects, and challenging levels to keep players engaged.

"We are excited to release our first casual game on the Windows platform finally," said Damian Scattergood, CEO of Scattergood Studios. "Don't Whack A Mole is a fun and challenging game that will appeal to players of all ages."

Don't Whack A Mole marks the beginning of Scattergood Studios' journey into casual gaming. The company is committed to developing innovative and engaging games that captivate players worldwide.

The game will be available for download on the Windows platform. Get ready to test your reflexes and see if you can avoid getting whacked in this addictive new game from Scattergood Studios.

Features:

Simple Mechanics: Easy-to-understand gameplay that doesn't require extensive tutorials.
Short Sessions: Designed for brief play periods, perfect for filling small amounts of free time.
Broad Appeal: Suitable for players of all ages and skill levels.
For more information, visit Scattergood Studios' website and follow them on social media for updates and promotions.

About Scattergood Studios

Founded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an independent Irish game developer and publisher, established by developer and entrepreneur Damian Scattergood.

Press Information:

Contact: Scattergood Studios Press
Email: pr@scattergood.io
Website: Scattergood Studios
Social Media: Scattergood Studios Links

Damian Scattergood
Scattergood Studios
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Don't Whack A Mole (DWAM) Gameplay

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Don't Whack A Mole' - Scattergood Studios to Release First Casual Game

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Damian Scattergood
Scattergood Studios
Company/Organization
Scattergood Studios
74 The Old Mill
Ratoath, A85K407
Ireland
+353 1 485 3752
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an Irish independent game publisher. Spearheaded by publisher, entrepreneur and retro game developer Damian Scattergood who is previously credited for his work on stellar titles such as Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker and Vigilante. Games released on the ZX Spectrum and Amstrad machines. He is one of Irelands’ most prolific game developers from the 1980s.

Scattergood Studios

More From This Author
'Don't Whack A Mole' - Scattergood Studios to Release First Casual Game
Scattergood Studios and Sic Semper Tyrannis Partner to Bring Music to Broken Brains' New Game 'Crystal Edge Retribution'
Crystal Edge - Retribution: First Chapter to Launch Early 2025
View All Stories From This Author