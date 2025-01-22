Crystal Edge - Retribution: First Chapter to Launch Early 2025

Crystal Edge Game Logo Alex - Our Hero Mine Scene

Scattergood Studios announces “Crystal Edge - Retribution” a Hack'n'Slash game. Alex fights an oppressive government that uses Robots and Human soldiers.

This is the first release of Alex's story. More chapters will follow. We’re building an empire, and this release starts that journey. Join the Empire!” — Dorian Gudenus

RATOATH, MEATH, IRELAND, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scattergood Studios announces the official launch of “ Crystal Edge - Retribution” a Hack'n'Slash steam game With Alex leading the uprising against an oppressive government that uses Robots and Humans as soldiers. A new game from Irish developers Broken Brains.Scattergood Studios was founded by Damian Scattergood, one of Ireland's leading game developers from the 1980s, credited with multiple top 10 hits.Crystal Edge - Retribution:Young and talented swordswoman Alex tinkers with her newly developed gadgets and leaves her village to experiment with her newest creation. She returns to a horrific scene engulfed in flames and slaughter, with the perpetrators trying to flee. These crimes cannot go unpunished.Scattergood Studios is proud to announce the upcoming game on Steam. You can Wishlist now. Developed by Dublin-based Broken Brains.“We’re building an empire, and this release starts that journey. Join the Empire!” says Dorian Gudenus, Project Lead, Broken BrainsFor more information on Crystal Edge, visit the official Steam site:Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3188880/Crystal_Edge_Retribution/ About The Game3 years in development this is the culmination of arduous work from the talented team of Broken Brains.Young and talented swordswoman Alex tinkers with her newly developed gadgets and leaves her village to experiment with her newest creation. She returns to a horrific scene engulfed in flames and slaughter, with the perpetrators trying to flee. These crimes cannot go unpunished.Enter the CityFace off against an oppressive and classist government to seek retribution for the unproved murder of your people in an intense & action-packed Victorian/Steampunk City. Follow Alex's battle in this multi-chapter story and exact revenge upon those who have destroyed her life.Adrenaline-packed CombatMaster the blade and the effects of various crystals that empower your sword and grant you combat abilities. Launch yourself into massive combat encounters and clear them out before the whole city turns on you. Use your combos to decimate any enemy that dares to oppose you effectively.Who are Broken Brains?We’re a team of developers, graphic artists, and musicians based in Dublin, Ireland. The team formed during their work together in college at TU Dublin. Crystal Edge—Retribution is their first release, and it’s impressive.About Scattergood StudiosFounded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an Independent Irish Game Developer and Publisher. It was founded by developer and entrepreneur Damian Scattergood, who is credited for his work on stellar titles such as Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker and Vigilante from US Gold. He is one of Ireland’s most prolific game developers from the 1980s.Scattergood StudiosPress information: https://www.scattergood.io/press For more information contact pr@scattergood.ioWebsite: https://www.scattergood.io Social Media Links: https://www.scattergood.io/links Company: Scattergood StudiosContact: Damian ScattergoodEmail: pr@scattergood.ioWebsite: https://www.scattergood.io Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3188880/Crystal_Edge_Retribution/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjlxCGfsl58

