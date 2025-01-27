Governor Abbott Announces 2025 State Of The State Address

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his 2025 State of the State address will be on Sunday, February 2 at 5:00 PM CT and Nexstar Media Group Inc. television stations across Texas will carry a live telecast. During the address, Governor Abbott will outline his priorities for the 89th Legislature and the bold action the state must take to build a stronger Texas.



“Texas is the blueprint for America’s future,” said Governor Abbott. “This 89th Legislative Session brings new opportunities for the Texas Legislature and statewide leaders to strengthen our national and global position as the beacon of economic opportunity, prosperity, and individual liberty. From becoming the eighth largest economy in the world to safeguarding the freedoms that make Texas great, we are working tirelessly to accomplish what seems impossible. Working together, we will continue to build a stronger Texas for generations.”



The speech will air on 15 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.



The address will air on 15 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/SVEO-TV (NBC/CBS) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KTAL-TV (NBC) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo, KLBK-TV (CBS) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KSLT-TV (CBS) in San Angelo. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the broadcast online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information).

Governor Abbott’s speech will be carried on the following stations and websites:



