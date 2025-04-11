Texas Captures Criminal Illegal Immigrant Fugitive From Most Wanted List

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 532,100 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 52,400 criminal arrests, with more than 44,500 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 668 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: K9s Play A Major Role To Secure The Border



On Monday, Governor Abbott took to X, formally known as Twitter, to highlight the partnership between Texas National Guard soldiers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) K-9s as they continue to secure the southern border.



Texas works side-by-side with the Trump Administration to make America safe again.

Governor Abbott: Texas, Federal Partners Arrest Over 40 TdA Thugs



Last week, Governor Abbott touted on X the incredible work of DPS and federal partners on the joint operation that resulted in the arrest of over 40 Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.



Last year, Governor Abbott launched a comprehensive, statewide operation to aggressively target TdA to disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in Texas. The Governor also designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization and directed DPS to elevate them to a Tier 1 gang and to create a TdA Strike Team to identify and arrest TdA gang members.

DPS Captures Criminal Illegal Immigrant Fugitive From Most Wanted List In Austin



Last week, DPS announced another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List was captured in Austin.



Anderson Ronaldo Reyes Giron, 25, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was taken into custody outside of a game room in north central Austin by DPS Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol troopers, along with Austin Police Department North Metro Tactical Unit Officers.



Reyes Giron had been wanted out of Travis County since February 2025 for deadly conduct. He was also wanted out of Williamson County since March 2025 for theft of property. In January 2017, Reyes Giron was arrested by CBP in Texas for alien removal. In August 2024, he was arrested by the Austin Police Department for deadly conduct and subsequently bonded out of jail.



DPS Arrests Mexican National Transporting Cocaine, Black Tar Heroin In Laredo



Last Friday, DPS arrested a Mexican national transporting more than $205,000 worth of cocaine and black tar heroin during a recent Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb County.



A DPS trooper stopped a silver 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on I-35 for a traffic violation in Laredo. During a vehicle search, the trooper discovered a total of 15 plastic-wrapped bundles containing cocaine and black tar heroin concealed in a hidden compartment inside the floorboard of the vehicle. The cocaine and black tar heroin has an estimated street value of $156,000 and $49,500, respectively.



Albing Pablo Rivera Leal, 35, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was placed under arrest and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.



WATCH: DPS K-9, Border Patrol Arrest Four Illegal Immigrants



Last week, DPS K-9 Bona and her handler assisted Border Patrol and CBP Aircraft Operations in tracking down a group of illegal immigrants traversing through a private ranch in Webb County.



After nearly two miles, K-9 Bona located four illegal immigrants, from Mexico, hiding in the thick brush. The group of four illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.



Month after month, K-9 Bona and her handler continue to track down illegal immigrants along the border and assist in their apprehension to protect our state and the nation.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Convicted Felon For Human Smuggling In Val Verde County



On April 2, a DPS trooper conducted an Operation Lone Star traffic stop on a Toyota Tundra on US-277 in Val Verde County.



As the vehicle stopped, an illegal immigrant bailed out toward the brush. The trooper found four additional illegal immigrants crammed in the bed of the truck underneath a cover with no ventilation. A handgun was also located inside the vehicle.



The driver, Kiin Tuma, a convicted felon from Frisco, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and smuggling of persons. With assistance from Border Patrol, the illegal immigrant that bailed out of the vehicle was quickly located. All five illegal immigrants, from Colombia, El Salvador, and Honduras, were referred to Border Patrol.

Texas National Guard Assists U.S. Border Patrol With Three Arrests



This week, Texas Air National Guard soldiers assigned to Operation Lone Star apprehended three illegal immigrants.



Texas National Guard soldiers were patrolling with CBP personnel in an area known for illegal border crossings and criminal activity. The soldiers spotted the suspects with the help of advanced night vision technology. After a short foot chase, federal authorities arrested the group on suspicion of crossing into Texas illegally from Mexico.

Texas National Guard, Border Patrol, DPS Undergo K-9 Medical Care Training



Last week, Texas National Guard soldiers, CBP personnel, and DPS troopers conducted specialized K-9 medical care training to enhance life-saving capabilities for working dogs in the field.



The training consists of three days of in-class instruction followed by one day of hands-on training where the dogs and their handlers practice what they learned. This training is important not only for K-9 safety, but it also improves the camaraderie between state and federal partners.



K-9s play a critical role in law enforcement and military operations. The dogs excel in detecting narcotics, weapons, and concealed humans while also providing a strong deterrent for criminal activity. Their speed, agility, and sense of smell make them invaluable assets for border security, search and rescue, and tactical operations. Ensuring they receive proper medical care in the field is essential to keep the dogs in top condition, and this training proves to be vital and potentially lifesaving for on-the-job injuries.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Conduct Riverine Patrols



Texas National Guard soldiers conduct patrol boat operations to stop illegal immigrants who try to enter the U.S. through the Rio Grande River. Sergeant William Brooks highlights the work he and his team do to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal traffic.



"We are going to get armed and draw all our necessary equipment for today's mission," said Sgt. William Brooks. "We are looking into if there is any intel that there might be traffic and then from there we will go and drop our boats in. I do believe we are making a difference because the number of crossings have come down significantly in the last couple of weeks."