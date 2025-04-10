Governor Greg Abbott Announces 2025 Star Of Texas Nominations

TEXAS, April 10 - April 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that nominations for the 2025 Star of Texas Awards, which honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, are now open. Nominations are due to the Office of the Governor by June 13, 2025.



"The Star of Texas Awards recognizes the bravery and incredible sacrifices the men and women who work in the line duty make in service to our great state,” said Governor Abbott. "Peace officers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical first responders dedicate their lives to protect their fellow Texans. They represent the very best of Texas. We are forever indebted to these selfless individuals for their heroic actions."



To be eligible for the 2025 award, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1, 2003 and June 13, 2025. Nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties.



Find the 2025 Star of Texas Awards nomination form here.