Governor Abbott Hosts Governor Ohmura Of Aichi Prefecture At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, April 10 - April 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a meeting with Governor Hideaki Ohmura of Aichi Prefecture to discuss the strong economic relationship between Texas and Japan and explore new opportunities to increase trade at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.



During the meeting, Governor Abbott and Governor Ohmura highlighted the successful economic partnership between Texas and Japan, pointing to the Statement of Mutual Cooperation (SMC) both leaders signed during Governor Abbott’s economic development mission last year to Japan. Governor Ohmura also mentioned the robust partnership both countries’ universities and high schools have, emphasizing the importance of student exchanges and joint research opportunities for both Texas and Japan.



Additionally, Governor Abbott championed Texas’ world-class business-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and diverse, growing, and skilled workforce as key drivers for companies from around the world to relocate to the state. Both leaders explored new ways to bolster the economic relationship and find new investment and trade opportunities in both countries in critical industries like auto manufacturing. Governor Abbott and Governor Ohmura also recognized the strategic importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolster the economic partnership between Texas and Japan.



Last year, Governor Abbott signed a historic SMC with Governor Ohmura while in Tokyo, Japan during an economic development mission. This agreement between Texas and Aichi encourages more trade in critical industries, such as manufacturing, and attracts new business investments to Texas.