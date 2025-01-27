No Invasive Mussels Found in Saskatchewan Waters in 2024

CANADA, January 27 - Released on January 27, 2025

Good news from the Ministry of Environment's aquatic invasive species (AIS) monitoring program: in 2024, no invasive zebra or quagga mussels or spiny waterflea were found in Saskatchewan waters. Last year, the program tested more than 450 water samples from waterbodies all across the province.

"Our surveys confirm that Saskatchewan's efforts to protect our lakes and rivers from AIS have been successful," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Collaborating with our partners, the ministry will continue to implement a robust AIS prevention program that includes monitoring, roadside watercraft inspections and decontamination, and public awareness and education, to ensure that success continues."

In 2024, the ministry inspected more than 3,500 watercraft across the province. Ministry staff intercepted and decontaminated six watercraft carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels and decontaminated more than 250 watercraft coming to Saskatchewan from high-risk areas infested with AIS that were not properly cleaned, drained or dried. The AIS program also focused on several species of invasive fish, including goldfish, koi and Prussian carp, as well as flowering rush, an invasive aquatic plant that can quickly outcompete native plants in our waterways.

Invasive mussels continue to spread in many waters across North America, including waterbodies in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as in 34 states including North Dakota and Minnesota. AIS such as invasive mussels pose a serious threat to Saskatchewan. Once established, these organisms are nearly impossible to eliminate. They can significantly affect aquatic habitat and fisheries and can cost the province millions of dollars each year to manage.

In the fight against AIS, partnerships are key. The ministry works closely with Saskatchewan's AIS Task Force, which includes other government agencies, researchers and conservation organizations. The province also partners with Canada Border Services Agency and other federal, provincial and territorial governments to co-ordinate prevention efforts across Western Canada.

Watercraft users also have an important part to play in reducing the spread of AIS:

Carefully follow the clean-drain-dry protocols for watercraft and gear that comes in contact with the water, before moving between waterbodies.

Stop at roadside watercraft inspection stations or risk a $500 fine, plus $80 surcharge.

Remove drain plugs on all watercraft during transport, as required by law.

For more information, visit the AIS page on saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: