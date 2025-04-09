Autobody Learning Camp Provides Sask DLC Students with Practical Hands-on Experience from Industry Experts

CANADA, April 9 - Released on April 9, 2025

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) and Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Sask Polytech) are providing high school students with the opportunity to get practical, hands-on learning in the autobody field.

Through a one-day learning camp at the Sask Polytech Regina Campus, students taking online autobody courses have the opportunity to learn from Sask Polytech instructors and hear from industry experts.

"Sask DLC is committed to offering high-quality learning opportunities for high school students exploring potential career paths," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Everett Hindley said. "The automotive industry remains a key driver in our province, and through our partnerships, we are pleased to see students that are interested in this field gain valuable hands-on experience that will help them succeed as they move from high school into their future careers."

The Sask DLC and Sask Polytech learning camp provides students from across the province with opportunities to learn about potential career paths and make informed choices for their future beyond high school. The camps allow students to either confirm their current career aspirations or discover new ones.

"We are always excited to host learning camps with Sask DLC to support students aspiring to build careers in the automotive industry," Sask Polytech President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "High school students gain valuable insights and benefits from exploring trades and participating in these interactive camps on campus. This is a great opportunity to learn more about options in the automotive industry and at Sask Polytech."

Student interest in Sask DLC's Autobody courses continues to increase. In the 2024-25 school year, there are more than 205 student registrations for high school Autobody courses, including 62 with work placements.

Last year, 21 students registered in Autobody 10 or 20 level courses with work placement hours, while an additional 56 students took the introductory theory-only course.

Sask DLC offers four Autobody courses for students across the province, including a 10-level introductory course where students can choose to do full-online theory or participate in 75 hours of online theory with a 25-hour work placement. At the 20-level, courses combine 50 hours of online theory and 50 hours of in-person work placement at a local business. Students participating in the optional learning camp at Sask Polytech will earn six credit hours toward their work placement requirement.

Student work placements are made possible thanks to a partnership between Sask DLC and the Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers (SAAR). This partnership provides students with work placement opportunities near their home community and supports the recruitment of qualified employees to serve the industry in the future.

"Our association is pleased to introduce students to opportunities in industry," SAAR Executive Director Tom Bissonnette said. "Work placements in industry provide students with fundamental and practical skills to go alongside their Sask DLC course learning."

These courses complement several other Sask DLC courses with work placements or hands-on learning opportunities available to students including:

Agriculture Equipment Technician

Construction & Carpentry

Electrical

Energy and Mines - Oil & Gas

Mechanical and Automotive

Parts Technician

Power Engineering

Precision Agriculture

Tourism

Welding

Registration for Sask DLC's Autobody courses for 2025-26 school year is now open. The courses are available to full-time Sask DLC students or high school students attending local schools throughout the province to supplement their in-person learning. High school students can contact their local school administrator or guidance counsellor for help registering.

You can learn more about all online courses with work placements available through Sask DLC at saskDLC.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: