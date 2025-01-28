Coconut Grove Arts Festival Unveiled a Sweet Interpretation of This Year’s Commemorative Poster

The unveiling of the 2025 commemorative poster not only displayed Gilmore’s extraordinary talent but also set the tone for the festival’s upcoming event.

Everything about the festival is a sweet spot full of “eye candy” art! I knew I had found the poster concept when I first saw the image of the coconut bar. It is an image that embodies the event.” — Julia Gilmore, Visual Artist

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), presented by First Horizon Bank, began its highly anticipated celebration of art, entertainment, and culture with the unveiling of its 2025 commemorative poster on Thursday, January 23, at the picturesque CocoWalk rooftop. The exclusive event, broadcast live on NBC6 and Telemundo, marked the perfect prelude to one of South Florida’s most beloved cultural traditions.This year’s featured poster artist, Julia Gilmore from New Hampshire, captivated attendees with her vibrant and nostalgic design. Drawing inspiration from the Coconut Grove Chocolate Bar, a sweet treat dating back to the 1950s and produced by the Curtiss Candy Company, Gilmore transformed this historical icon into a work of art. Known for her unique approach of using a palette knife and vivid oil paints, she breathes new life into ordinary subject matter, creating iconic imagery filled with color, texture, and a sense of joy.“Everything about the festival is a sweet spot full of “eye candy” art! I knew I had found the poster concept when I first saw the image of the coconut bar. It is an image that embodies the event. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the nation’s premier art festival superbly curated with the finest artists in the country located in a gorgeous setting which pulls together collectors and the community in a celebration that is a total Eye Candy,” shared Gilmore. Executive Director Camille Marchese echoed this sentiment, expressing her excitement for the iconic, mysterious, and undeniably perfect image: "Julia's painting for this year's poster has exceeded our expectations—we're absolutely thrilled! Her talent and vision have perfectly captured the spirit of our 61st annual festival, creating something truly extraordinary."Set against the stunning backdrop of CocoWalk, a vibrant community hub showcasing Coconut Grove’s artistic vitality, the exclusive invite-only event offered attendees light hors d’oeuvres prepared by bartaco while soaking in breathtaking views of the charming neighborhood. Entertainment reporter Miriam Tapia conducted live coverage on NBC6 and Telemundo, the festival’s official media partner.The Coconut Grove Arts Festival, now celebrating its 61st year, continues to serve as a beacon for artists and art enthusiasts, fostering creativity, community, and culture. The unveiling of the commemorative poster displayed Gilmore’s singular talent and set the tone for the festival’s upcoming events. Running through Presidents Day weekend, February 15 – 17, 2025, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend.Dates and Hours:• Saturday, February 15, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PM• Sunday, February 16, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PM• Monday, February 17, 2025: 10 AM – 5 PMTickets: Buy tickets now to take advantage of Early Bird pricing before prices increase on Friday, January 31st. Tickets are on sale at CGAF.com.Socials: Follow for updates and highlights at Instagram: @coconutgroveartsfestival, Facebook: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, and on X: @cgartsfestivalAbout The Coconut Grove Arts Festival:For 61 years, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs – and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend and produced by Miami-based Loud & Live, this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com or donate here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.