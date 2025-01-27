Traffic Advisory Rutherford County I-24

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and on-ramp closures for emergency asphalt repairs on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County near Sam Ridley Parkway (State Route 266) in Smyrna.



Beginning Tuesday, January 28 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., I-24 East will be down to two lanes between mile markers 66 and 68. The I-24 East on-ramp from SR 266 will also be closed. Work will continue Wednesday and Thursday from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, while TDOT crews patch potholes and repair damaged asphalt due to the extreme freeze/thaw cycle from winter storms earlier this month.



As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500. Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or by using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.