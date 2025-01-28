KAOPS by Nethopper Named Finalist in theCUBE Technology Awards for Platform Engineering Excellence

KAOPS has been selected as a finalist in the Most Innovative Product for Platform Engineering Teams category for the inaugural 2025 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards!

The competition was extraordinary and making the finalist list for this inaugural year of the program is a huge achievement.

— Jeff Cratty, Senior Director of Advanced Technologies at Blue Mantis
— Jeff Cratty, Senior Director of Advanced Technologies at Blue Mantis
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper KAOPS has been recognized as a finalist in the Most Innovative Product for Platform Engineering Teams category for the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards. The awards program celebrates groundbreaking achievements in the technology industry.

"We're thrilled to be a finalist in this prestigious awards program," said Chris Munford, CEO and founder of Nethopper. "This recognition emphasizes our commitment to innovation in platform engineering. KAOPS helps enterprise teams overcome the complexity of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters and open-source tools.”

About the Award

Organized by theCUBE, a leading real-time tech publishing platform founded in 2010 by SiliconANGLE Media, the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards recognize innovative companies, products, and thinkers driving the tech industry forward. Winners will be announced on February 18, 2025.

About KAOPS

KAOPS, Kubernetes application operations, is a multi-cloud management platform that simplifies and accelerates platform engineering processes. Key benefits include:
- Reduces application delivery timelines by up to 3 years
- Cuts labor costs by 60%
- Provides a cloud-agnostic, Kubernetes-agnostic, open-source-based technology—and ease of extensibility

"It’s exciting to see Nethopper KAOPS recognized as a finalist for this respected award,” said Jeff Cratty, Senior Director of Advanced Technologies at Blue Mantis. “Their KAOPS is a game-changer for platform engineering teams, delivering for users a unique combination of automation, scalability, and flexibility.”

Learn more about Nethopper KAOPS: https://www.nethopper.io/kaops-platform

Claire Cobden
Nethopper.io
email us here
About

Nethopper, a leader in cloud-native management solutions, offers KAOPS, a GitOps-driven unified control plane for multi-cloud Kubernetes operations. Unlike competitors, KAOPS 'agnostic approach slashes application delivery time by 2-3 years and reduces labor costs by 60%. This innovative platform streamlines operations, optimizes costs, and accelerates AI and modern application delivery for mid-sized global enterprises. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io.

Nethopper.io

