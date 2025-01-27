Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Unveils Issue #31 with a Stunning Focus on Princess Louisa Lodge

Folio.YVR Issue #31 - Ann Golberg Artwork

Exploring Canadian luxury, Issue #31 spotlights Princess Louisa Lodge, Tanya Kim's transformation, Haida art, fine wines, exquisite design & indulgent escapes.

Princess Louisa Lodge is the epitome of luxury in Canada. It is rustic yet divine, perfectly harmonizing its remote location with design that honours its natural surroundings.” — Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine is delighted to announce the release of Issue #31, a captivating exploration of the finest in Canadian luxury, culture, and craftsmanship. Leading the issue is the $33,000,000 Princess Louisa Lodge, a remote sanctuary presented by Faith Wilson (Christie’s International Real Estate). Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, this exceptional property combines rustic charm with exquisite design, redefining luxury for those seeking tranquillity in nature’s embrace.“Princess Louisa Lodge is the epitome of luxury in Canada,” shares Helen Siwak , Editor in Chief of Folio.YVR . “It is rustic yet divine, perfectly harmonizing its remote location with design that honours its natural surroundings. This property exemplifies what it means to escape the ordinary while embracing absolute serenity.”This issue offers much more to inspire its readers. Tanya Kim, the beloved Canadian media personality, graces the pages as she shares her transformation into a wellness advocate and mindset coach. Her story of resilience and authenticity provides an inspiring guide to living with purpose.In the arts, Showcase Pianos Presents highlights virtuoso pianist Georgy Manterola, performing on the breathtaking Fazioli Butterfly piano—a striking union of music and visual artistry. Meanwhile, the Bill Reid Gallery honours Haida culture in 'Kihl ’Yahda Christian White: Master Haida Artist,' an exhibition that celebrates the timeless traditions of Indigenous craftsmanship.The CELEBRATE section turns the spotlight on Bobo Zhao, the creative force behind Beige Weddings. Known for her award-winning photography, Zhao captures the beauty of love on the West Coast and stunning international destinations. The issue also unveils Ann Goldberg’s vibrant new collection, with her lush 'Red Peonies in Chelsea' adorning the cover as a testament to bold, creative elegance.For aficionados of indulgence, Folio.YVR invites readers to Sip & Smoke their way through Las Vegas, featuring the luxurious eight Lounge, Davidoff of Geneva, and Montecristo Cigar Bar at Caesars Palace. In Wine & Spirits, Stefano Ricci’s exclusive wine and whisky collections take centre stage, alongside Mission Hill Family Estate’s 100-point Oculus 2020 and Haywire Winery’s Lunar Red Wine, which supports the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.Lovers of craftsmanship will marvel at Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celeste, Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Carbon Canada tribute, and the high-octane thrill of the McLaren 750S.Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Issue #31 is now available, offering a compelling look at the extraordinary art, stories, and experiences that define a life well lived.***About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & CommunicationsLaunched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine & PORTFOLIO.YVR. Each title is available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and comprises curated, sponsored, custom, and editorial content.About Helen Siwak, CEO & PublisherA passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Siwak arrived in Vancouver in 1989. She quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly' - the city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2019, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, collaborating with luxury brands Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti, and in August 2023, launched a quarterly magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs.

