AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR DAN E. HENDRICKSON RELEASES THRILLING NEW NOVEL: BRANDY, DAME OF THE CARIBBEAN

Bestselling author Dan E. Hendrickson

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Dan E. Hendrickson unveils his latest high-seas adventure, Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean: Book 2 The Pirate Princess Saga , a captivating tale of courage, intrigue, and redemption. Set in the tense and tumultuous year of 1854. his novel plunges readers into a world where abolitionist ideals clash with the looming specter of war in the United States, and the Caribbean becomes the stage for extraordinary heroism.According to Kirkus Reviews: “This romping escapade succeeds on the backs of its well-developed characters. Famed English Sea captain and his infamous pirate wife return in a new adventure set against the backdrop of the American Civil War in Hendrickson’s rollicking historical novel.”Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean is the second book in the Pirate Princess Saga after the award-winning first book ‘Brandy, Ballad of a Pirate Princess’ which won the 2022 Online Book Club Historical Fiction Book of the Year, 2022 Feathered Quill Silver Medal Winner Romance and Bronze Medal Winner Women’s Fiction.In Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean, Brandy, the Pirate Princess of the ship The Morning Star, faces her most formidable challenge, alongside Captain John Edwards. Brandy’s abolitionist efforts to disrupt the slave trade have gained widespread attention, painting a target on their backs for those who seek to silence them. But danger escalates when a ghost from Shaolin Priest Zhang Yong’s past returns to haunt him. With the stakes higher than ever, it may fall to Brandy to confront this threat head-on. The story takes a gripping turn as Brandy sets sail to face the infamous butcher of the South China Sea, the feared pirate known as the Jaded Empress. What unfolds is a breathtaking journey across the Caribbean and beyond, filled with peril, resilience, and the triumph of justice over oppression.“Brandy’s journey is one of courage, determination, and standing up for what’s right in the face of overwhelming odds," said Dan E. Hendrickson. "Her story isn’t just about adventure; it’s about the strength it takes to confront the past while fighting for a better future."Dan is a celebrated author who has written nine award-winning books across genres including Brandy, Ballad of a Pirate Princess’, where heroes and villains collide in this swashbuckling romp through historical fiction and Brandy comes face to face with Great Britain’s most beloved sea captains and his enigmatic first officer. To learn more about his other award-winning books, visit his website https://danehendrickson.com/ Fans of Hendrickson’s work will find all the hallmarks of his storytelling in the latest book: richly developed characters, thrilling action sequences, and a deep exploration of the human spirit. Set against the breathtaking yet perilous backdrop of the Caribbean, Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean: Book 2 The Pirate Princess Saga is a must-read for lovers of historical fiction, nautical adventure, and tales of daring heroes.The novel is now available on Amazon and everywhere books are sold. To learn more about Dan E. Hendrickson and his works, visit his website https://danehendrickson.com/

