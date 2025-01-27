Supporting the Lake and the Land – A Deseret News Article

Recent studies that single out agriculture — particularly alfalfa farming — as the primary cause of the Great Salt Lake’s decline are counterproductive, as they create a false dichotomy, pitting the lake against agriculture. This approach ignores the reality that farmers are essential partners in finding sustainable solutions, and their water and land stewardship are vital to a thriving environment.

When the Great Salt Lake Strategic Plan was developed, it kept in mind all water users and everyone who is impacted by the lake. That includes every Utahn in some way. That means it will require participation from every Utahn to help save the lake. It cannot fall on one industry, agency, business or person. Protecting and preserving the lake is a tall order and requires us to come together for solutions.

Read full article here.