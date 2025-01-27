Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,685 in the last 365 days.

Supporting the Lake and the Land – A Deseret News Article

Recent studies that single out agriculture — particularly alfalfa farming — as the primary cause of the Great Salt Lake’s decline are counterproductive, as they create a false dichotomy, pitting the lake against agriculture. This approach ignores the reality that farmers are essential partners in finding sustainable solutions, and their water and land stewardship are vital to a thriving environment.

When the Great Salt Lake Strategic Plan was developed, it kept in mind all water users and everyone who is impacted by the lake. That includes every Utahn in some way. That means it will require participation from every Utahn to help save the lake. It cannot fall on one industry, agency, business or person. Protecting and preserving the lake is a tall order and requires us to come together for solutions.

Read full article here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supporting the Lake and the Land – A Deseret News Article

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more