UDAF Seeks Input for Utah Food Security Processing Grant

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking input on priorities for the Utah Food Security Processing Grant Program (UFSPG). UDAF was appropriated $1,000,000 from the State Legislature for this program during the 2025 Legislative Session. With these funds, UDAF will issue grants to Utah-based businesses to strengthen the local food supply chain by increasing processing capacity of agricultural products grown and raised in the state.

The UFSPG covers expenses including processing equipment, coolers/freezers, contractor costs (plumbing, draining, electrical work, building modifications, etc), portion cutters, slaughter equipment, equipment to upgrade packaging process, sorting equipment, bottling equipment, etc. The application window is expected to open in early May 2025.

To help determine priorities and eligibility criteria for this program, please provide input through this survey before April 14, 2025. If you have any questions, please email Allison Ross at [email protected].