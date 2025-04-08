Specialty Crop Block Grant Success Story: Optimizing Irrigation for Dahlias

Melanie Stock and Claudia Nischwitz at Utah State University (USU) are leading a project funded by the Utah Specialty Crop Block Grant to develop efficient irrigation strategies for dahlias, a popular cut flower in Utah.

As demand for cut flowers, especially dahlias, grows, local farmers face challenges in cultivating them effectively. Dahlias are the most requested flower for local farms, particularly for direct sales to florists. However, they are difficult to grow, requiring precise care and irrigation. Existing irrigation recommendations come from regions with different climates, leaving Utah farmers without clear, relevant guidance.

The project, running from 2023-2024, involves testing five irrigation rates on 550 dahlias of two varieties: ‘Boom Boom White’ and ‘Café au Lait.’ The goal is to reduce water usage by up to 50% while maintaining plant health and optimizing yield.

Early findings show that dahlias need less water than expected. By monitoring soil moisture, plant stress, and growth patterns, the team is developing water-conserving practices that don’t harm the plants. The project has garnered strong interest from local farmers, eager to learn more efficient irrigation methods. Educational events and outreach are being organized to share these findings with the broader farming community.

Although final analysis is still in progress, early results suggest farmers could reduce irrigation by up to 50%. This project is the first of its kind for dahlias in Utah, and its success could guide irrigation practices for other cut flowers in the future. At the 2025 Utah Cut Flower Farm Conference, nearly all respondents stated they planned to adopt the research findings within the year.

This project not only helps farmers improve water efficiency but also offers a model for sustainable agriculture in Utah’s flower farming industry.