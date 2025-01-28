INDIGO Biosciences Launches Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for Human Glucagon Receptor (GCGR)

GCGR Activation Graph GIPR Activation Graph GLP-1R Activation Graph

A New Tool for Researchers Developing Dual- and Triple-Agonist Therapies for Obesity, Diabetes, and Other Metabolic Disorders

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a premier provider of cell-based assay solutions, has introduced its new Glucagon Receptor (GCGR) Reporter Assay to accompany its already popular Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) and Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) assays. By providing three robust platforms to study GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR mediated therapies, INDIGO can help researchers accelerate their development of dual- or triple-agonist therapies for diabetes, obesity, liver diseases, and related metabolic disorders."The GLP-1, GIP, and GCG receptors play pivotal roles in glucose regulation and energy balance, making them key targets for therapeutic intervention in metabolic disorders and type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. "Our new GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR Reporter Assays enable researchers to evaluate potential therapeutic compounds with unmatched efficiency, advancing the discovery of treatments for conditions driven by dysregulation of these receptors."GLP-1, GIP, and GCG receptors are critical G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that mediate the metabolic effects of their respective ligands, including stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. Dysregulated signaling of these receptors has been implicated in type 2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). INDIGO’s GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR Reporter Assays offer researchers comprehensive solutions for investigating how potential drug candidates modulate these receptors' activity, providing key insights into potential new dual- and triple-agonist therapies."Our team is committed to equipping scientists with tools that simplify research workflows while delivering reliable, high-quality data," added Dr. Vanden Heuvel. "The GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR Reporter Assays are valuable assets for researchers aiming to unlock new dual- or triple-agonist therapeutics for metabolic disorders and type 2 diabetes."INDIGO’s GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR Reporter Assay kits come complete with all materials needed to perform the assays, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for recovering the cryopreserved cells and diluting test samples, a reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary reagents in single, easy-to-use kits, INDIGO enables researchers to generate high-quality data quickly and efficiently, without the need for labor-intensive cell culture work or assay optimization.What sets INDIGO’s assay kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process. This innovative technology eliminates the need for weeks of cell culture work, allowing researchers to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into assay-ready plates. The process streamlines the workflow, requiring no intermediate steps such as cell rinsing, viability checks, or titer adjustments. Researchers simply thaw the cells, plate them, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain results in as little as 24 hours.INDIGO’s Human GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR Reporter Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well, 3x32-well, and 384-well formats. Additionally, bulk volumes of assay reagents are available to accommodate high-throughput screening needs. Researchers can also utilize INDIGO's assay services for the convenient and cost-effective outsourcing of their GLP-1, GIP, and GCGR-related studies, ensuring access to high-quality data without the need for extensive in-house resources. For more information about INDIGO's GLP-1R, GIPR, and Glucagon Receptor Reporter Assays and other products and services, visit www.indigobiosciences.com

