Amaro Law Firm Signs 33,586 SF Lease Extension with Boxer Property

Boxer Property is excited to announce the expansion and ten-year renewal with Amaro Law Firm at Park One on the Bayou

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the expansion and ten-year renewal with Amaro Law Firm at Park One on the Bayou. Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller, negotiated the expansion/renewal along with Angelica Amaro, Broker at West End Realty Advisors.The Amaro Law Firm is a Houston based injury law firm with hubs across Texas and its headquarters at Park One on the Bayou. The firm represents individuals involved in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death matters, including car wrecks, truck wrecks, and work accidents. They have successfully represented thousands of individuals and businesses injured or damaged in all types of legal claims."We are thrilled to renew our lease with Boxer Property. The Park One on the Bayou location aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional legal services in a modern and accessible environment. We appreciate the dedication of Boxer Property and West End Realty Advisors in facilitating this agreement, and we look forward to many more years of successful collaboration," David Miller, Managing Attorney.Park One on the Bayou, located at 2500 East T C Jester. This building has affordable office space with plenty of windows and ample garage parking. Tenants will also enjoy on-site property maintenance, management, and leasing, an on-site deli & ATM, 24-hour secure key card access, an after-hours security guard, and a common area conference room with Wi-Fi. Conveniently close to Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and easy access to The Heights neighborhood.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

