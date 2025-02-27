Harris County Expands Lease to 60,950 SQ FT at Park One on the Bayou

Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease expansion with Harris County of 17,092 square feet at Park One on the Bayou.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease expansion with Harris County of 17,092 square feet at Park One on the Bayou. The agreement results in a total footprint of 60,950 square feet, and was negotiated by Boxer’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller, alongside Chuck Goldstein of Goldstein & Associates.Park One on the Bayou is one of Boxer Property’s most coveted properties, located at 2500 East T C Jester. Following this transaction, the building will be 95% leased. The building features:• Prime Location: Conveniently situated off 610 Loop, with easy access to the Memorial Park/Washington Corridor and The Heights.• Amenities: The building offers a large conference facility connected to a common area kitchen. The adjacent “Alpha Deli” offers gourmet sandwiches, wraps and paninis as well as breakfast tacos. Structed five level parking garage is connected to building.• Flexible Spaces: In addition to full-floor tenants, other floors of the building are designed to accommodate smaller tenants and a wide variety of business needs and flexible terms.• Professional Atmosphere: The property is equipped with 24-hour secure key card access, an after-hours security guard, on-site property maintenance, and management and leasing services, ensuring a secure and well-maintained professional environment.About Harris CountyHarris County, located in the southeastern part of Texas, is the most populous county in the state and the third most populous in the United States. Harris County’s government focuses on areas such as public safety, infrastructure, health and human services, environmental sustainability, and economic development. With a commitment to transparency, equity, and community engagement, the county works to address the needs of its residents while fostering growth and opportunity across its 1,777 square miles.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.