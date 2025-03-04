Johnson Garcia LLP Expands Lease to 7,183 SQ FT at Two Arena Place

Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease expansion with Johnson Garcia LLP at Two Arena Place.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease expansion with Johnson Garcia LLP at Two Arena Place. The personal injury firm now occupies 7,183 square feet of office space. The agreement was negotiated by Boxer’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller, alongside John De La Rosa of Pierson Commercial as the tenant’s representative. “It has been great to work with Boxer Property and finding solutions to my client’s expansion requirements”.“We’re thrilled to continue growing our presence at Arena with Boxer Property,” said Daniel Johnson, Founding Partner of Johnson Garcia LLP. “Their team made the expansion process seamless, allowing us to focus on serving our clients while securing a space that supports our firm’s future.”Arena Place is one of Boxer Property’s most coveted properties, featuring:• Prime Location: US-59/Fondren. Easy access to 610, Beltway 8, Westchase and Sugar Land.• Modern Amenities: The building offers an on-site restaurant, sundry shop, 24-hour courtesy officers, and a nine-story parking garage with 24/7 key card access. Arena Theatre, Houston’s legendary theatre in the round.• Flexible Spaces: Designed to accommodate a variety of business needs, the property provides professional office spaces with large atrium lobbies, creating a bright and productive work environment.• Professional Atmosphere: The property is equipped with surveillance cameras, on-site maintenance, management, and leasing services. Boxer Property Management Corporation national headquarters also on-site.About Johnson Garcia LLPJohnson Garcia LLP is a trusted law firm specializing in personal injury, insurance coverage, and business dispute cases. With a focus on clients injured in car accidents, offshore oil rig incidents, and construction site accidents, the firm provides expert legal representation to ease the burden of medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses. Their team of experienced Houston injury attorneys is dedicated to securing justice and fair compensation, allowing clients to focus on recovery while they handle the legal complexities. Known for their professionalism and results-driven approach, Johnson Garcia LLP is a reliable advocate for those facing life-altering challenges.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

