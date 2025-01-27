Water system upgrade closes northbound I-5 Scatter Creek Rest Area in Thurston County Feb. 10-28

GRAND MOUND – Travelers who use the northbound Interstate 5 Scatter Creek Rest Area between Centralia and Olympia will need to make other plans in February.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the rest area around-the-clock until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

The planned closure allows crews to update the facility’s water system. The work includes:

Installation of new well pumps and pipes.

New automated water management systems.

Repairs inside and outside of the restrooms.

The work will reduce long-term maintenance costs and extend the service life of the system.

On average, approximately 2,284 vehicles a day use the Scatter Creek Rest Area. The facility opened 1969 and was rebuilt in 1988. Amenities include water fountains, restrooms, picnic areas, vending machines, a visitor information center, short term parking, and a recreational vehicle wastewater disposal area.

Alternate facilities

The nearest rest area with restrooms, short term parking and picnic areas is located three miles north near Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.

The nearest rest area with wastewater disposal for recreational vehicles on I-5 is 50 miles north at the SeaTac Rest Area in King County.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads and facilities in Thurston County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.