New summer ferry schedule for Anacortes/San Juan Islands route available online

SEATTLE – Heads up to ferry riders in the San Juan Islands: a new sailing schedule will be on deck this summer. Starting June 15, Washington State Ferries will embark on a new schedule for its Anacortes/San Juan Islands route. Vehicle reservations for the summer travel season will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 15.

The updated summer schedule runs through Sept. 20. It will follow the successful rollout of winter and spring changes. The revamped seasonal schedules include a more realistic timetable that helps vessels stay on time. It also makes crewing schedules more manageable, leading to fewer crewing cancelations.

The sailing schedules for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route have not been updated in over a decade. Since then, the area has grown significantly, with more than 754,000 passengers using the route last summer.

Since 2023, WSF has worked to improve the Anacortes/San Juan Islands sailing schedules. Through public outreach and input from a community task force, WSF developed better timetables for its winter, spring and now summer sailing seasons. The new spring schedule will be used again for the fall sailing season.

