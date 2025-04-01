Major milestone for two-year project on US 101 between Sequim and Gardiner

GARDINER – The end of road work for fish passage is in sight for travelers on US 101 between Sequim and Gardiner. Wednesday, March 26, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation opened a new bridge on US 101 east of Gardiner. The bridge is part of the Jefferson and Clallam counties fish barrier removal project. With the opening of the new bridge, the project is now more than half-way complete.

By July, the remaining two bridges will open to travelers, while fish and other wildlife move freely under them.

Site specifics

Crews started construction over Contractors Creek in April 2024. The bridge replaces a culvert under the highway that blocks fish migration. Drivers familiar with this section of US 101 may notice a straighter roadway and improved line of sight.

Home stretch

Construction at the last two sites is already underway. During summer, these bridges are expected to be open for travelers.

Bridges over Eagle Creek, Chicken Coop Creek and an unnamed tributary to Sequim Bay were completed between August 2023 and November 2024.

Although major roadwork will be over, off-road fish habitat work will continue. Crews will remove the old sections of the highway along with the culverts. Work will also include planting trees and shrubs to help restore the creeks to more natural conditions.

All project locations are expected be complete in the fall.

Travel tools

WSDOT has tools to help everyone get where they are going. Travelers can sign up for email updates for projects in Jefferson and Clallam counties. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.