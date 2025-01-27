Brustad Joins EDC Staff as Operations Manager

Brendan Brustad "BRU" headshot The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

Brustad will contribute to the day-to-day operations, financial reporting, and office coordination.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is happy to announce that Brendan Brustad “BRU” has been hired as the Operations Manager. Brustad joined the team on January 15th, 2025, after 20 years in the United States Air Force, with his most recent assignment with the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

“I am excited to join and contribute to a team that works to make the region the best it can be,” said Brustad. “I have gained a lot of valuable experience through my time in the Air Force, and I am excited to continue serving the Grand Forks region in a new capacity.”

Brustad’s 20 years in the United States Air Force were spent in a wide variety of positions from Medical Logistics to Recruiting. He arrived at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in August of 2015 and has made Grand Forks his forever home since then. With Brustad’s demonstrated leadership skills, executive support experience, and many other areas of expertise, he will make a powerful addition to the EDC team.

“I’m excited that Brendan has joined the EDC team,” said Keith Lund, EDC President and CEO. “The Operations Manager is an important member of the EDC. They are the person who manages our finances, membership program, and all internal systems. In many instances, Brendan will be the first point of contact for those engaging with the EDC. He is a great fit for the role, and we will greatly benefit from his extensive executive experience.”

The previous Operations Manager, Bridget West, will stay on as a part-time employee of the EDC through February to assist in a seamless transition as Brustad is training in his new role. “I’m grateful for Bridget’s years of service at the EDC and her willingness to support the onboarding process,” said Lund. “She will be missed, but we’re happy that she will continue to be in the region.”

Outside of work, you can find BRU spending time with his family and friends, cooking, fishing, and enjoying all the ‘cooler’ aspects of the Grand Forks region.

