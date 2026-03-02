Grand Forks Region Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Corporate Investment Projects Per Capita

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

Site Selection Magazine has named the Grand Forks metro the top Tier 3 metro in the country for per capita corporate facility investment in 2025.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is proud to announce that the Grand Forks region has been ranked number one in the country for corporate facility investment projects per capita in 2025 among tier three metros! The ranking is from Site Selection Magazine and is based on the publication’s analysis of corporate facility investment projects tracked in their proprietary database during calendar year 2025. The Grand Forks metro also finished number two among tier three metros in total project count.

Site Selection Magazine is a respected publication in the economic development industry with a broad business-based audience. Its annual Top Metros rankings are based on a rigorous, independent tracking methodology that counts new locations and expansions by private-sector employers, excluding retail, infrastructure, and speculative development. This closely aligns with the EDC’s focus on supporting primary sector certified businesses. The magazine’s research team identifies projects year-round from corporate newsrooms, regulatory filings, state commerce documents, and news sources, making the ranking a credible, third-party measure of a region’s economic activity.

“This recognition reflects the incredible impact our region has had through years of strategic investment, strong partnerships, and a community that welcomes growth,” said Keith Lund, President & CEO of the Grand Forks Region EDC. “Being ranked number one in the nation per capita is a powerful statement about what makes the Grand Forks region competitive. This ranking represents impactful jobs, groundbreaking capital investment, and real investor confidence in our community.”

Among the projects recognized in this ranking is Agristo, which is developing a $450 million potato processing facility expected to create 300–350 permanent jobs; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cirrus Aircraft Corporation; Vertical Malt; and a number of other private-sector investments across advanced manufacturing, agriculture, aerospace, energy, and technology sectors.

The ranking is awarded alongside the Per-Capita Governor’s Cup winner, awarded by Site Selection Magazine, to the state of North Dakota! The cup is awarded to the state with the highest number of qualified projects per capita, which further reinforces the strength of the state’s business climate and the large role the Grand Forks region plays in driving that success.

“Grand Forks continues to punch well above its weight-class,” Lund added. “This recognition from Site Selection Magazine affirms that businesses across sectors are choosing the Grand Forks region to invest and grow. We are committed to sustaining that momentum.”

The full Top Metros rankings and related coverage will be published in the March 2026 issue of Site Selection Magazine.



