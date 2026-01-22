Grand Forks Region EDC Announces New Board Member for 2026

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

Mike Fridolfs joins the EDC Board of Directors; Jonathan Holth completes nine years of service.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) welcomes Mike Fridolfs to its Board of Directors. Fridolfs is the Director of Site Operations for Northrop Grumman at Grand Sky and serves as the Ward 5 Council Member on the Grand Forks City Council. He was elected by the EDC member companies to his first three-year term and began his role as of January 1, 2026. Jonathan Holth, the Commissioner of Recovery & Reentry for the State of North Dakota, is transitioning out of his board role having served three terms.

“A tremendous thank you to Jonathan who has served on the board for nine years, and served as Board Chair for two years during his tenure. The Grand Forks region would not be what it is today without his leadership,” said Keith Lund, EDC President & CEO. “We are fortunate to have a committed and strong leader to fill his shoes. Welcome to our new board member, Mike, who is passionate about the success of local businesses and the growth of our regional economy.”

The eight at-large board of director positions are elected by members in good standing to serve three-year terms, with a maximum of three consecutive terms. The full board serves as the voting body, overseeing Grand Forks Region EDC operations, providing economic development strategy for the region, and making project funding recommendations to the city’s Growth Fund and Jobs Development Authority.

The EDC Advisory Board has six new appointees: Dee Decimius of Elway Child Care and All Embracing Home Care, Ruben Devos of Agristo, Dean Gorder of General Atomics, Brian Kaulk of the EERC, Kyle Kvamme of Icon Architects, and Shari Olson of NCTC. The new members began their first term on January 1, 2026. The Advisory Board members meet with the Board of Directors, providing input into the organization’s strategies and local and state economic development initiatives.

A full list of the Grand Forks Region EDC Board of Directors and advisors is available on the EDC website: grandforks.org/inside-the-edc/board-of-directors/

