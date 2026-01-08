Cruger Transitions to Director of Economic Development

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becca Cruger has transitioned to the Director of Economic Development for the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation as of January 1, 2026. Cruger previously held the role of Director of Workforce Development. In the new role, she will provide leadership to and oversight of both the EDC’s business development and workforce development initiatives.

“This role transition reinforces the EDC’s priority of expanding economic opportunities for the Grand Forks region through industry growth and diversification,” said President & CEO Keith Lund. “Business retention and expansion are our leading priorities, and Becca’s new responsibilities further focus our efforts to support business investment in the region. I am confident that Becca will bring the same passion and dedication to her new role as she has to her leadership of workforce initiatives at the EDC for the last eight years.”

Building on Cruger’s proven leadership in workforce development, the role evolved to include responsibilities of key foundations of successful economic development. These added responsibilities include strategic initiatives such as site selector relationships, sectoral partnerships that drive industry growth, overseeing project proposal development, and streamlining data and metric tracking.

“I’m excited to broaden my focus and contribute to more facets of economic development for our region,” said Becca Cruger. “This role allows us to better connect industry, workforce, and data-driven strategy to support growth and competitiveness across the region.”

Cruger began at the EDC in 2017 as a Special Initiatives Coordinator and has served in various roles throughout her tenure.

