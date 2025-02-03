CableFinder Welcomes EarthLink Business Fixed Wireless to Its Expanding Portfolio

Earthlink's partnership with CableFinder represents a significant step forward in providing businesses with innovative and flexible connectivity solutions” — Mike Toplisek, President of EarthLink

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder, the leading platform for serviceability and connectivity solutions in the TSD channel, is excited to announce the addition of EarthLink Business to its growing lineup of providers. This collaboration continues to widen CableFinder’s offerings, giving users access to high-performance Fixed Wireless solutions tailored for diverse business needs.EarthLink Business, the premier business services division of the trusted EarthLink brand, now brings its advanced Fixed Wireless service to CableFinder users. Fixed Wireless provides businesses with reliable, high-speed internet access without the need for traditional wired infrastructure, making it an ideal choice for locations where fiber or broadband installations may not be feasible.“The addition of EarthLink Business’ Fixed Wireless service aligns with our mission to provide the most versatile and innovative solutions which benefit our partners ability to grow their businesses,” said Mike Trede, Managing Partner at CableFinder. “This partnership enables our users to deliver connectivity solutions that meet the demands of today’s dynamic business environment.”“This partnership with CableFinder represents a significant step forward in providing businesses with innovative and flexible connectivity solutions,” said Mike Toplisek, President of EarthLink. “Fixed Wireless offers unmatched reliability and rapid deployment capabilities, making it an essential tool for partners addressing unique business challenges. Together with CableFinder, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to access the connectivity they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.”CableFinder users can search for an address through the platform. If EarthLink Business is in footprint, the serviceability results for their Fixed Wireless product will be displayed under the dedicated category. Users can then configure pricing generate a quote, and place an order streamlining the process for their customers.Adding EarthLink Business’ Fixed Wireless service to CableFinder’s portfolio gives partners a powerful tool to address connectivity challenges. Fixed Wireless is particularly valuable for businesses that require:• Rapid Deployment: Ideal for temporary locations, new construction projects, or businesses needing immediate connectivity.• Flexibility: A scalable solution that can adapt as business needs evolve.• Reliable Performance: Backed by SLA guarantees, Fixed Wireless ensures consistent and dependable internet access.• Hard-to-Reach Areas: A practical option for businesses in areas where wired connections are limited or unavailable.The demand for flexible and high-speed connectivity has never been greater. Businesses increasingly rely on stable, low-latency internet to support critical applications like cloud computing, remote work, and IoT operations. EarthLink Business’ Fixed Wireless solution empowers partners to deliver these benefits with efficiency and ease.About EarthLinkEarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net and business.earthlink.net About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.For more information on EarthLink Business Fixed Wireless through CableFinder, contact:Taylor BrownSr. Engagement Managertaylor@ cablefinder.net Madison BeedyNational Channel Managermadison.beedy@elink.comOr visit business.earthlink.netFor media inquiries, please contact:Happy MarinoSr Director, Marketinghappy@cablefinder.net203-979-3685

