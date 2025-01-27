MDC to lead free ice fishing workshop Feb. 8 in Andrew County

Body

SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer an ice fishing workshop in Andrew County from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. This free workshop will take place at Happy Holler Lake located northeast of Savannah.

This workshop will address basic ice safety, equipment instruction, fish identification and hands-on experience fishing on the ice. MDC will provide bait, tackle and pre-drilled holes, but participants are welcome to bring their own gear. Participants are also encouraged to bring ice cleats and a chair or bucket to sit on and to dress for the weather.

Participants must register for this outdoor event in advance at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205968 or by calling MDC’s Northwest Regional Office at (816)271-3100 and providing their name, phone number and number of participants.

The workshop will be canceled in the event of unfavorable ice conditions or hazardous weather, including freezing rain or heavy snow.

Fishing permits are required for participants between the ages of 16 and 65. They will need to purchase a Missouri fishing permit prior to the class. Permits are available at missouriconservation.org/permits.

For more information, contact fisheries biologist Tory Mason at tory.mason@mdc.mo.gov. The entrance to Happy Holler Lake is accessible by taking Route E east from Savannah for four miles, then Route D north for six miles.