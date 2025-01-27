Westminster Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1000505

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: January 26th, 2025, at approximately 1152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shag Bark Hill, Putney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Stephen R. Mecheski

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/26/2025 at approximately 1152 hours the Vermont State Police responded to Shag Bark Hill as part of an ongoing investigation. Troopers on scene located Stephen R. Mecheski who was found to have active arrest warrants. Mecheski was placed under arrest and subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Mecheski is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 01/27/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $10,200

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov