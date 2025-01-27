Westminster Barracks/Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000505
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 26th, 2025, at approximately 1152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shag Bark Hill, Putney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Stephen R. Mecheski
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/26/2025 at approximately 1152 hours the Vermont State Police responded to Shag Bark Hill as part of an ongoing investigation. Troopers on scene located Stephen R. Mecheski who was found to have active arrest warrants. Mecheski was placed under arrest and subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Mecheski is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 01/27/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.
LODGED: YES
BAIL: $10,200
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2024
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov
