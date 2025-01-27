Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,672 in the last 365 days.

PWB Meeting Date – January 31, 2025

The Public Works Board’s next meeting is on January 31, 2025, from 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom, and in person at the Washington State Department of Commerce headquarters in Olympia (1011 Plum Street, Olympia, WA 98501).

Click the link below to join via Zoom:

Zoom link for January 31st meeting

Click the link below to access the meeting agenda:

Agendas for 2025 board meetings (Box.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PWB Meeting Date – January 31, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more