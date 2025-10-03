Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,074 in the last 365 days.

CHIP: Housing infrastructure grants workshop set for July 10

Commerce will begin accepting applications for Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants next month, and an application workshop is scheduled July 10.

CHIP is a competitive grant program that helps local governments encourage the creation of affordable housing. It works by reducing or covering the cost of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure associated with housing development.

Virtual application workshop July 10

The virtual application workshop will present program and application details before the funding cycle opens July 16. Jurisdictions interested in CHIP are encouraged to attend, though attendance is not required for applications.

CHIP Application Workshop

2 p.m. Thursday, July 10

Register for the Zoom workshop

Contact Mischa Venables with any questions, and you can find more information on Commerce’s CHIP webpage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CHIP: Housing infrastructure grants workshop set for July 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more