CHIP: Housing infrastructure grants workshop set for July 10

Commerce will begin accepting applications for Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants next month, and an application workshop is scheduled July 10.

CHIP is a competitive grant program that helps local governments encourage the creation of affordable housing. It works by reducing or covering the cost of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure associated with housing development.

Virtual application workshop July 10

The virtual application workshop will present program and application details before the funding cycle opens July 16. Jurisdictions interested in CHIP are encouraged to attend, though attendance is not required for applications.

CHIP Application Workshop

2 p.m. Thursday, July 10

Register for the Zoom workshop

Contact Mischa Venables with any questions, and you can find more information on Commerce’s CHIP webpage.