The Symphonina Foundation Announces Winners of Its 2024 Best Symphonina of the Year Competition

The Symphonina Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that spreads the joy of symphonic music worldwide

Three composers recognized as prize winners in the Symphonina Foundation's contest

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Symphonina Foundation is pleased to officially announce the winners of its 2024 Best Symphonina of the Year competition. Jordan Jinosko was awarded the $2000 first-place grand prize for her Symphonina No. 2 (Tales from the Aviary). Alexander Unseth was selected as runner-up for his Symphonina No. 2 (Childhood Symphonina) and earns the $1000 runner-up prize.

The accomplished judging panel also awarded a third place prize of $500 to Christopher Reed for his Symphonina No. 2. Finalists with Distinction recognition were given to David Das and Marc Caroul, and other Finalists were Brian Ballinger, Haihui Zhang, and Miguel Herreros Ruiz-Valdepenas. The judging panel included David Fogel, Dimitri K., Wilhelm von Dungen, Gary Gray, Diana Tash, Daniel Fisher, Stanley Grill, Chetan Tierra, Steve Locks, Joanne Lazzaro, James Dumas, Vivian Fang Liu, Scott Carter, Tess Remy-Schumacher, Julie Vivaldo, Bernadett Nyari, Chris Prather, David Leiman, Rasa Vitkauskaite, and Patti Drennan.

Symphoninas are short symphonies, written with 3 or 4 movements with melodic themes, and play in about 10-12 minutes. The genre of the Symphonina was created by Dr. David Fogel, co-founder of The Symphonina Foundation, as a way to help symphonic music become more amenable to online streaming and reaching younger audiences. “We had 21 entries to the competition this year with a very high and inspiring level of quality,” said Dr. David Fogel, CEO of The Symphonina Foundation. He continued, “I want to thank all of the entrants and the judges for their efforts in support of The Symphonina Foundation.” Co-founder, Gary Gray, remarked, “It was great to have composers from around the world submit their Symphoninas for consideration as this new genre of symphonic music gathers momentum.”

The Symphonina Foundation is now preparing for the release of the Foundation’s third album featuring live performances by the members of its International Symphonina Orchestra, along with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. The Symphonina Foundation’s first album, Introducing the Symphonina: Spreading the Joy of Symphonic Music to Young Audiences Around the World (2023), made #10 on Billboard’s Tradition Classical Album charts. The foundation’s second album, Advent of the Symphonina (2024), debuted at #1 on Billboard’s charts in August 2024. Both albums received recognition from the Global Music Awards, World Entertainment Awards, Clouzine, and other organizations. The albums are for sale and are streaming on Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming services.

About The Symphonina Foundation

The Symphonina Foundation has a mission to bring the joy of symphonic music to young audiences around the world. The Symphonina Foundation was started in 2020, is 501(c)(3) approved, and is based in San Diego, California, USA. More information can be found at: https://symphonina.org/.

Media Contacts:

David Fogel, Ph.D.

david.fogel@symphonina.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.