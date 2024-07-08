The Symphonina Foundation Releases Its New Album: Advent of the Symphonina

Advent of the Symphonina: Spreading the Joy of Symphonic Music to Young Audiences Around the World

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Symphonina Foundation is pleased to announce the release of its second album, “Advent of the Symphonina: Spreading the Joy of Symphonic Music to Young Audiences Around the World.” It features Symphoninas composed by Alexander Unseth (winner of the 2023 Best Symphonina of the Year Competition), Jordan Jinsoko (runner-up), David Fogel, and Daniel Fisher. Orchestras performing on the album include the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Budapest Scoring Orchestra, and the 2024 International Symphonina Orchestra, which comprises more than 30 young aspiring and elite professional players from around the world. The London sessions were recorded at Abbey Road Studios (Ian Mulder, Tom Joiner, conducting). The Budapest sessions were conducted by Peter Illenyi, with David Fogel conducting the remote sessions for the International Symphonina Orchestra. The album is produced by David Fogel, Gary Gary, Daniel Fisher, and Gabriel Mulder, with David Fogel mixing, assisted by Jordan Jinosko, and Gary Gray performing the final mastering.

The Symphonina Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission of promoting symphonic music to young audiences around the world. It holds an annual composer contest for the Best Symphonina of the Year, sponsors an annual album release, and sponsors The International Symphonina Orchestra – providing new opportunities for composers and players all over the globe.

The Symphonina Foundation released its first album in 2023, “Introducing the Symphonina,” with Symphoninas from the winner and runner-up from its 2022 Best Symphonina of the Year Competition, Christopher Reed and Steve Locks, along with two of additional Symphoninas from David Fogel. The album received recognitions from Clouzine, the World Entertainment Awards, the Global Music Awards, and more. The new album, “Advent of the Symphonina,” has already received a nomination for a Hollywood Independent Music Award, and is featured in Jeff Hyman’s “Somewhere in Time” music program.

Symphoninas are a new genre of symphonic music in which a complete symphony is presented in about 10-12 minutes, with 3 or 4 melodic movements, each playing in about the same time as a usual tune people would stream on their phones. Symphonina Foundation co-founder, Gary Gray, noted “This is a back-to-the-future moment for symphonic music. Symphonies started out at about 10 minutes in length and grew longer over time. But now with our shorter attention spans, it’s time for a Renaissance and a return to delivering great music that plays in about 3- to 4-minute sessions.” Symphonina creator Dr. David Fogel remarked “We continue to make great progress in expanding the opportunities for everyone, young and old, to create, perform, and enjoy new symphonic music.”

Performer Julie Vivaldo offered, “As a 25-year-old clarinetist, performing on the Symphonina Foundation’s album has been a transformative experience. This unique opportunity has allowed me to grow as a musician and develop valuable skills that many young artists rarely have the chance to acquire. I am incredibly grateful for this milestone in my career.” Vivaldo was recently promoted to principal clarinet in the 2024 International Symphonina Orchestra.

The Symphonina Foundation reports that it is pursuing live performances of the Symphoninas on its first two albums as well as opportunities to place its music in film, television, and other media.

About The Symphonina Foundation

The Symphonina Foundation has a mission to bring the joy of symphonic music to younger audiences around the world. The Symphonina Foundation was started in 2020, is 501(c)(3) approved, and is based in San Diego, California, USA. More information can be found at: https://symphonina.org/.

Media Contacts:

David Fogel, Ph.D.

david.fogel@symphonina.org